Minister praises those keeping vital food supply chain moving

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr Shane Ross has thanked all those working in the transport network ensuring the delivery of essential goods to Ireland.

The Minister said, “I’d like to acknowledge the immense contribution of the people working to transport goods, foods and medications in a timely manner to all of us at home in Ireland. We know it is vital that our health service receives the medical equipment delivered by our transport workers in order to fight against this virus and care for all in need. I applaud and thank them for keeping the supply chain moving at this very difficult time.”

The Minister was speaking after a Cabinet Committee meeting at which he outlined the on-going work in the transport supply chain. He went onto say, “every element of the supply chain is a vital link in ensuring a continuous flow of goods. I know work has been on-going to ensure Dublin Port remains free from blockages and I would encourage retailers, where possible, to take delivery of their goods. If this is not possible, I ask that they seek alternative storage arrangements to ensure that the passage of essential products through the port is not impeded.”

In making his comments, the Minister noted that warehousing and support activities for transportation are deemed essential workers even if they are not dealing with essential goods. We are providing additional guidance on this matter to all stakeholders in the supply chain.

The Minister finished by saying, “In times of need, Irish people pull together and I know that everyone will do their part in ensuring the supply chain runs as smoothly as possible so critical needs can be met quickly.”