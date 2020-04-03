LATEST: 103 cases of Covid-19 now diagnosed in Kildare; as 22 new coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

Some 103 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare, according to statistics released this evening. That figure refers to cases recorded up until midnight on Wednesday, April 1 - the latest date for which county-by-county breakdowns are available. This figure is a jump of 13 cases on the previous day's tally.

A further 22 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died, according to today's figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The deceased had a median age of 80 and 16 of them were reported as having underlying health conditions. There have now been 120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSPC was informed of 424 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm on Thursday, April 2. These figures must be regarded in light of the lower-than-expected rate of testing and slowness of the results.

There is evidence of 171 clusters of the disease involving 626 cases. Of the 1,039 cases tested, 148 have been admitted to ICU. Some 948 are associated with healthcare workers.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes. We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE. We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now facing into the end of week one of new measures. It has been a tough adjustment but these efforts save lives. We will continue to protect vulnerable groups against this virus, by staying home and following public health advice. These efforts result in lives saved.

“Anyone over 70 years of age should remain cocooned as per public health advice, and for essential food and prescription shopping, call on family, friends or services to help you. Over 70’s should not be leaving home.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Clinical Chief Officer, HSE, said; “There is now a clear picture of more severe illness in older people. This underlines the importance of our advice on cocooning and requires all of us to support any vulnerable people who find themselves in isolation.”