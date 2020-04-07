Kildare boxer Eric Donovan wants to livestream free workouts during Covid-19 lockdown - here's how YOU can help him!
Top Kildare pro-boxer Eric Donovan is planning to help those stuck at home get fit during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The 'Lilywhite Lightning' has come up with a plan to stream three free live workouts a week over YouTube - but he needs help from members of the public before he can put the plan in place.
The 12-0 pro, who is a former Irish Elite champion, put out an appeal on social media yesterday and today for fans to follow his YouTube channel. He cannot stream live on the video service unless he reaches 1,000 followers - and needs about 600 more, as of time of writing, to make that happen.
"With another big push, we might even get to 1,000 by the end of the day," he tweeted this morning. "Come on, people power, we can do this."
