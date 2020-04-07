Feed The Heroes delivers 36,000 meals to Irish frontline workers

Feed The Heroes, a national fundraising effort set up just three weeks ago to raise money to provide Ireland’s critical frontline workers with nutritious meals as they front Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 emergency, has raised over €754,000.

To date, more than 36,000 meals have been delivered nationwide with a large portion now outside of the hospital setting in areas like Covid-19 testing centres, contact tracing units, paramedic services, fire brigade and Gardai.

The Irish business community has stepped up to support the campaign. In addition to the local restaurants, takeaways and catering facilities, Microsoft Ireland, KSG and Connection Logistics Ltd has joined the effort to deliver 2,700 meals weekly to Microbiology Departments in Dublin Hospitals in the weeks ahead while Avolon is supplying 160 meals a day for five days every other seven.

Easter week will also see Mars Ireland and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland team up with the Feed The Heroes to deliver over 21,000 Mars Ireland Easter Eggs donated to critical frontline workers across the country. The generosity shown by Irish businesses and the general public is a further demonstration of the solidarity and gratitude of the Irish people to our essential heroes of the frontline currently working long shifts in very challenging circumstances as they combat Ireland's biggest ever public health emergency.

Each meal costs approximately €7 to prepare and deliver. The more funds that are raised will allow Feed The Heroes to deliver even more meals to Ireland’s critical frontline heroes. Individuals wanting to make a donation can contribute using the Feed The Heroes Go Fund Me page through the website www.feedtheheroes.com. Corporate donations can be made by contacting corporatedonations@feedtheheroes.com.

Speaking today, Feed The Heroes Fund founder, Cian O’Flaherty said: "We are lucky enough to see the messages from the teams on the ground; to see how food and meals can be a small glimmer of positivity. How the connection with us all makes some small dent in the otherwise endless pressure of fighting a deadly virus. Your support is keeping our heroes healthy, linked to the world around them, and it is uniting us all. Ultimately, in three short weeks, we have been left in no doubt that the work matters where you want it to matter most – at the frontline.

"I would also like to thank the nearly 13,500 individuals who have donated an incredible €754,000 to the Feed The Heroes fund over the last three weeks. We are now working on the challenge of expanding our response as much as it’s needed to ensure we continue to provide food and meals to our critical frontline workers as they deal with the pressure of fighting this virus.”

June Molloy, Communication Manager, RCSI Hospitals also commented: “On behalf of the RCSI Hospital Group, we would like to give a big thank you to Feed The Heroes for their delivery of Easter Eggs to the hospitals. We really appreciate their ongoing support and generosity.”