Kildare motorist caught with three fake discs at Covid-19 garda checkpoint

It seems that Kildare gardaí are catching more than weekend trippers at the Covid-19 road checkpoints which have been set up across the country this week.

The Naas Unit stopped a car that gardaí noticed, on close inspection, was carrying three fake discs - for tax, NCT and Insurance.

According to the Kildare Garda Division, the vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

The car which bore three fake discs being seized at the checkpoint today