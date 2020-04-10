LATEST: 37 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kildare
Friday, April 10, 2020
Covid-19
A further 37 people have been confirmed diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kildare, according to figures released this evening by the National Health Surveillance Centre. Those statistics are for midnight on April 8, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. This brings the total in Kildare to 290 cases.
The figures come as 25 more people died on Covid-19 in Ireland, and 480 further cases were reported.
