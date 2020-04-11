LATEST: 42 new Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Kildare

Some 332 cases of Covid-19 in total have been confirmed diagnosed in County Kildare. That figure is up to midnight on Thursday, April 9, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

It represents a jump of 42 cases diagnosed over the previous day's figure

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening, another 33 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. The deceased had a median age of 82. Thirty of those deaths were located in the east of the country.

There have now been 320 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.

An additional 553 new cases were confirmed by Irish laboratories as of 1pm this afternoon; with a further 286 confirmed positives from the tests sent to Germany.

Of the cases reported in Ireland so far, 253 cases have been admitted to intensive care in hospital.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s figure of 553 represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.“This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.”