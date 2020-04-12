LATEST: 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Another 28 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as diagnosed in County Kildare. That brings the number of cases in the county to 360, as of midnight on Friday, April 10, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed this evening that a further 14 people have died of the virus in Ireland. Twelve of those deaths were in the east of the country, with a median age of 80.

An additional 430 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Irish laboratories; with an additional 297 cases reported by a German laboratory to which some of the country's backlog of tests have been sent.

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.