LATEST: Kildare Covid-19 cases rise by 44

A further 44 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, according to the latest figures. That brings the number of cases of coronavirus in the county up to 404 in total as of midnight on Saturday, April 11, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed this evening that another 31 people have died of the virus in Ireland, bringing the country's death toll from Covid-19 up to 365. 26 of those deaths were located in the east of the country, and the deceased had a median age of 82.

As of 11.15am Monday 13 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 527 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 465 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.