Wow! Driver 'hit the curb' on approach to Covid-19 checkpoint in Ireland over the weekend

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

A driver "hit the curb" when approaching a Covid-19 checkpoint in Ireland over the weekend.

After Gardaí conducted a roadside test, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

They added: "Never ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol."