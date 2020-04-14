Wow! Driver 'hit the curb' on approach to Covid-19 checkpoint in Ireland over the weekend
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
A driver "hit the curb" when approaching a Covid-19 checkpoint in Ireland over the weekend.
After Gardaí conducted a roadside test, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
They added: "Never ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
This driver hit the curb on approach to a Covid-19 checkpoint in Dublin city this week. After conducting a roadside test, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Never ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.#StayHome #OperationFanacht pic.twitter.com/Sz6guR4tAB— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 13, 2020
