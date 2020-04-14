Huge range of eBooks and online library services available for Kildare Library members

Did you that Kildare County Council Library Service provides a range of online services to our library members completely free of charge? While, under regular circumstances, we love more and more people coming into one of 15 branch libraries throughout the county, the libraries are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. We also know people have busy lives and most communications have gone online so we know our members cannot always get in to visit us and borrow our latest novels or DVDs.

So once you join one of our libraries you have access to not just all our library stock, and library stock from all over the country, as we share it all and have a delivery service the length and breadth of the country, but you can download and eBook and eMagazine or eNewspaper – 24 hours/ 365 days of the year.

Our eBooks offering is from Bolinda and is called Borrowbox. You can download the app (iOS or Android) and use it straight away once you are a library member. All you need is your card number and PIN. Never be stuck for a book to read even in the middle of the night! Read it on your phone or tablet or if you prefer download and Audio eBook and let it put you back to sleep!

From WF Howes we offer RB Digital eMagazines. There are over 300 available with everything from Hello! to New Yorker to Cosmopolitan to The Economist. There is something for all interests and all the latest editions as well as back copies are available. Again there is an RB Digital app available from Apple Store and Play Store so can be read from phone or tablet. There is also 1500 RB Digital eComics with titles from Marvel and IDW.

Interested in learning a new hobby and doing an online course? Then have a look at Universal Class with over 500 free online continuing education courses. These courses can be completed in your own time, at your own pace, with expert instructors giving you continual feedback.

Last year we introduced a free music streaming service called FreeGal. Download the app, search for Kildare Library service and you will have unlimited streaming of your favourite tunes. You can also download up to five tracks a week for offline playing.

We have also have introduced PressReader that gives our members access to a huge range, of local, regional, national and international online newspapers and more eMagazines. Download the app and search for Kildare.

Lastly, we have an online language learning service called Transparent Language Online .



http://www.kildare.ie/Library/index.html

http://kildare.ie/Library/OnlineServices/