LATEST: Another 39 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare

A further 39 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as diagnosed in County Kildare, according to the latest figures available to midnight last Sunday. That brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the county to 443, as of two days ago.

This evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said another 41 people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland. Of the deaths reported today, 36 were located in the East and their median age was 85. This brings the Irish death toll for the virus to 406.

As of 1pm today, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 548 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 284 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “We are not seeing a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in our hospitals or our ICU’s over the last number of days, and that is down to the efforts of every individual who has followed advice to stay apart and slow the spread of the virus. To everyone playing their part, the health service is grateful.”