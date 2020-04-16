Relay for Life Kildare cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

This year's Relay for Life Kildare has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The annual Irish Cancer Society 24-hour walk fundraiser had been due to take place on August 8 and 9 at Naas Racecourse. Last year Relay for Life Kildare raised a massive €94,000.

The organising committee of Amy Mahon, Caroline O'Sullivan, Lisa Nagle, Michael Fleming, Niamh Curley, Peter O'Neill, Peter Whyte, Stephen Kelly and Tina McCabe released a statement last night outlining the decision and said that the announcement is made with 'heavy hearts'.

"Upon careful monitoring of the Covid-19 situation and following the advice given by the Government and the HSE Public Health Department regarding social distancing and restrictions, we feel that it is unlikely that these restrictions will be lifted in order for us to host a a safe event.

"We hope that you will all understand that this was not an easy decision for us. We are so disappointed but we are very grateful for the constant support and effort from all those who have supported Relay for Life Kildare over the past number of years."

The committee said that it had consulted with the Irish Cancer Society and they had been supportive of the decision.