Minister praises anglers for sticking to Covid-19 lockdown rules

Sean Canney TD, Minister with responsibility for the Inland Fisheries Sector, has commended the action of the vast majority of anglers during the Covid-19 measures and urged all to continue to respect the current measures and #stayathome.

Minister Canney said that "angling is an activity that brings physical and mental benefits and can be practised safely in these unprecedented times. I commend the vast majority of our anglers who have led by example but I urge those all who wish to engage in angling to do so following the advice set out by the health authorities and reflected in guidelines set out by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) on March 28.”

“I appreciate that anglers will be itching to get out on our world-class rivers and lakes but, if that involves travel, now is not the time - stay within 2km of your home,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that the current measures remain in place up to May 5 but that matters are being reviewed on an ongoing basis.

IFI angling guidance, based on public health advice facilitates anglers to fish while complying with Covid-19 social distancing, exercise and distance limitations which are enforced by Gardai. These guidelines remain in place.

The Minister advised that following various patrols and emergency call outs, IFI have confirmed that there is little angling activity taking place as anglers, like the rest of the population, #stayathome.