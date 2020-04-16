LATEST: 58 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

A further 58 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. Those figures are up until midnight on Tuesday, April 14, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. That brings the number of cases diagnosed in Kildare so far to 567.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that another 43 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. 34 of those dates were located in the east, and the deceased had a median age of 84. Ireland's death toll now stands at 486.

An additional 629 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Irish laboratories, with an extra 95 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany. With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of COVID-19 in Ireland today. In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this. All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing Covid-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes.”