LATEST: 29 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare

A further 29 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. That brings the total number of cases so far diagnosed in the county to 851, as of midnight on Monday, April 20 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 49 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 769 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 deaths. The figure of 769 deaths reflects this.

The HPSC has been notified of 631 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 16,671 confirmed cases.