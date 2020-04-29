LATEST: Small rise in number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Kildare

There has been an increase of 15 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare - a drop on yesterday's rise of 20 cases. The latest figures are for midnight on Monday, April 27, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. The latest additions bring the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in County Kildare to 1,162.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed this evening that a further 31 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,190 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am today, Wednesday, April 29, the HPSC has been notified of 376 new confirmed cases of the virus. There is now a total of 20,253 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday, April 25, 12,222 Covid-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”