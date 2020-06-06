LATEST: More cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare after three days of no increase

Four new cases of Covid-19 were today confirmed in County Kildare, after three days with no new diagnoses confirmed. As of last Thursday midnight, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,127 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,528 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%).

A further nine deaths from the virus were reported today, bringing the total of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland to 1,678.

There have been 24 new cases of coronavirus reported today, bringing the total so far to 25,183. Some 3,319 cases (13%) have been hospitalised with 410 of those admitted to ICU. Figures show that 8,059 cases are associated with healthcare workers.