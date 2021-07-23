Kildare Deaths, Friday July 23

Michael (Mick) Bradley, Highfield Estate, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Bradley, Highfield Estate, Newbridge. Formerly of Wexford Town, he passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital on Wednesday July 21, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Sadly missed by his loving daughter Noreen, sons Michael and Kenneth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Nick and Joe, stepbrother, stepsister, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mick's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Liam Hughes, Woodstock Street, Athy

The death has occurred of Liam Hughes, Woodstock Street, Athy, Kildare. Liam passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Le Céile Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy on July 21. Loved forever and deeply missed by his loving wife Clare, sons David and Brian, grandchildren Gráinne and Pádraig, daughters-in-law Marianne and Bernadette, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday, 24 July, at 10.30am, walking to St. Michael’s Church, via Woodstock and Duke Streets. People are welcome to stand along the route with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 50 persons). Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning (24 July) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, the Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Helena Uí Cheallaigh (née Graham), Maynooth, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin

The death has occurred of Helena Uí Cheallaigh (née Graham), Maynooth, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin. (née Graham), Uí Cheallaigh, Helena, Parklands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 22. Pre-deceased by her loving brother Thomas and sister Gaye. Loving wife to Deaglan and mother to Emer. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, brothers and sisters Kim, Ria, Kevin, Michael, Martin, Bernie, Alan and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Helena (limited to 50 persons). Helena's Funeral Service can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/webcam-maynooth/.

Helena's Commital Service can be viewed at approx. 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Anna Kavanagh (née Bambrick), Skirteen, Monasterevin, Kildare / Stradbally, Laois

The death has occurred of Anna Kavanagh (née Bambrick),Skirteen, Monasterevin, Kildare / Stradbally, Laois. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Brian, Paul, Sandra and Elaine, Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Peter, daughter in law Caroline, partners, grandchildren,great grandchildren, brothers Fran, John and Tony, sister Lena, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11am requiem Mass, which can be viewed on monasterevinparish.ie and press web cam. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Helena's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth on Monday at approximately 12:15pm and will travel via her residence en-route to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

At Helena's request, family and friends are invited to wear colourful clothing to her funeral service. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Helena to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate.