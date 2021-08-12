12/08/2021

Kildare Deaths, August 12

RIP

Kildare Deaths, August 12

The late John Dawson

John Dawson, St. Patrick's Park, Kill, Kildare / Wolfhill, Laois

The death has occurred of John Dawson of St. Patrick's Park, Kill, Kildare / Wolfhill, Laois. Formerly of Wolfhill, Co. Laois. Sadly missed by his loving wife June, son David, daughters Shirley, Mary and Bernadette, sister Mary, brother Eddie, son-in-law Michael, Mary's partner Michael, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The cortege will leave from John's home to St. Brigid's Church, Kill for a Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie. John will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Pat (Patrick) Kirwan, Leixlip

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Kirwan, Leixlip. Kirwan (Glen Easton, Leixlip and formerly of Carlow and Mageney) – Aug 4, 2021, (peacefully), at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Pat (Patrick); Very sadly missed by his children Liane, Fiona and Evan and their mother Anne-Marie, son-in-law Daragh, brother Tommy, sisters Mag, Teresa and Josie, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially Joe.

A private cremation has taken place at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Foundation.

John Prout, Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare / Fethard, Tipperary

 The death has occurred of John Prout, Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare / Fethard, Tipperary. Formerly of Kilusty, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. On August 10, 2021, peacefully with his family. Beloved husband of the late Maura and much loved father of Honor, Helena, Joan, John and Antoinette, adored grandfather of James, Daniel, Eimear, Sean and Grace. He will be greatly missed by his family, sons-in-law John and David, daughter-in-law Sinéad, extended family, neighbours and friends. House Private Please.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. John will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

 

