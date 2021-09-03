Kildare Deaths, September 3

Mary Mullaniff, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan

The death has occurred of Mary Mullaniff, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan. Mary passed away peacefully on September 2 at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Jim, brother Patsy. Sadly missed be her heartbroken family, partner Jody, her adored daughter Lily, brothers Joe, John and Seamus, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, step children, daughter in law, her work colleagues in Naas Hospital, her special friend Pauline, her extended family, neighbours & large circle of friends.

In line with current Government and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Reposing at her home on Friday (3rd September)from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayers at 7 o'clock, with Strict Social Distancing at all times. Please wear a Face Mask.

Mary's requiem Mass will take place at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning in the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan (Max 50 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this sad and difficult time. Family Flowers Only Please.

Laura Anderson (née Foreman), Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas

The death has occurred of Laura Anderson (née Foreman) of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Late of Hartwell Green, Kill and Monread, Naas, she passed away in the tender care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late Aidan and mother of Billy, Catherine and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Colette, brothers Bennie and Noel, daughters-in-law Daba and Catherine, grandchildren Tara, Sean, Liam, Megan, Junior and Fatou, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday morning arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. In line with current guidelines the number of mourners in the church will be limited to fifty people. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. Laura will be laid to rest in Fingal Cemetery, Dublin.

Siobhán Dillon (née Downey), Sallins, Kildare / Kill

The death has occurred of Siobhán Dillon, (née Downey), Sallins, Kildare/Kill. Siobhán Dillon (Downey) (Sallins and formerly of Kill) passed away peacefully on September 1 at Naas General Hospital. Siobhán, beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Deirdre, Ciara, Fiona, Kevin and the late Sinéad; sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sister Mar, brothers Christy and Willie, daughter-in-law Úna, grandchildren James, Méabh and Johanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins on Saturday arriving for 10am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/.

Willie (Bailey) Fennin, Cardenton House, Athy

The death has occurred of Willie (Bailey) Fennin, Cardenton House, Athy. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Roisin and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, children Michael, Deirdre, Eamonn, Willie, Irene, Mary and Suzanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 21 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Reposing at his residence.

Removal from his residence at 10.30 am on Saturday morning (September 4) to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Moira Lewis (née Behan), Thornhill Heights, Celbridge, Kildare / Clonbullogue, Offaly

The death has occurred of Moira Lewis (née Behan), Thornhill Heights, Celbridge, Kildare / Clonbullogue, Offaly. Formerly of Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving children Sandra, Derek and Jennifer, grandchildren Darragh and Keelin, son-in-law Cathal, sisters Marcella, Sheila, Maeve and Eimear, brother Pauric, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church.

Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, on Friday to arrive at St Patrick's parish church, Celbridge, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge. Burial afterwards in Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge.



Martin Mulhall, Barrowhouse, Athy

The death has occurred of Martin Mulhall of Barrowhouse, Athy. Husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, brother, sister, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home at 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon (September 4th) to Mount Jerome Crematorium for a private family Cremation. People are welcome to line the route from the funeral home (in a socially distanced manner).



Martin Ryan, Ottomy Drive, Clane

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan, Ottomy Drive, Clane. Ryan, Martin, Ottomy Drive and late of Park View, Clane passed away peacefully on September 1 at St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters Lynette, Lisa and Chloe, sons Martin and Thomas, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a funeral will take place for family and close friends for Martin (limited to 50 persons).

Martin's Funeral service can be viewed on Sunday morning at 11.30 am by clicking on the following link https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Martin will repose at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm, for family and close friends. (In line with current guidelines please wear a face mask and social distance).

Martin's Funeral Cortege will be leaving his residence in Park View, Clane, on Sunday morning at 11am approx to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Bernadette (Ber) Thompson, Dunmurray Court, Kildare Town, Kildare / Athy

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ber) Thompson, Dunmurray Court, Kildare Town, Kildare / Athy, Kildare. Bernadette (Ber) Thompson, Dunmurray Court, Kildare Town and late of St. Dominic’s Park, Athy, Co. Kildare. Ber, died peacefully at Naas Hospital on September 1 after a short illness, surrounded by her family and her carers. Predeceased by her parents Kathleen and Mannix, brother-in-law Andrew. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken family, Majella, Martin, Paul and Helena, all her friends, colleagues and staff past and present at KARE, nephews Nicholas, Gary and Stuart, niece Jennifer, sisters-in-law Margaret and Ann, brother-in-law Joe, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family’s funeral home, Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, on Friday, 3 September from 4pm- 7pm. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 50 persons).

Removal on Saturday, 4th September, at 1.45pm, from Thompson’s Funeral Home, to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link (will be added later). Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

Phyllis Vaughan, Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town

The death has occurred of Phyllis Vaughan, Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town, Kildare. Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Michael and Martha. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Martha, Carmel and Veronica, brothers Michael, Ger and Vincent, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church.

Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors from Phyllis's family home on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

