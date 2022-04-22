Search

22 Apr 2022

Kildare Deaths, April 22

22 Apr 2022 11:10 AM

Michael Smyth, Church View, Nurney, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare

The death has occurred of Michael Smyth, Church View, Nurney, Kildare / Monasterevin. Formerly of Mountrice, Monasterevin. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Agnes and brother Bernard. Beloved father of David and Emma, loving grandfather of Aveen, Fiadh, Tagdh and Noah. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law, daughter in law, sisters Elizabeth, Catherine. Brigid, Alice, Chris and Anne, brother s in law, nieces and nephews, fondly remembered by Jimmy, Mai and Wendy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at his sister Brigid Holouhan's home in Ellistown (R51 C625) from 5pm to 8pm with rosary recital at 7.30pm. Removal at 9.15am on Saturday to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 10am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/
 

