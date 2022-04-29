Kildare Deaths, April 29

William (Billy) Gaff, Dublin/The Curragh

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Gaff, Dublin and formerly The Curragh, Kildare. Very much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends. Funeral private.

Linda Inabaganwa (née Annick), Griffen Rath Hall, Maynooth

The death has occurred of Linda Inabaganwa (née Annick), Griffen Rath Hall, Maynooth. She passed away peacefully on April 24 at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown; sadly missed by her loving husband Ray, son Shegan, daughters Shanique, Shayan and Hazel, sister Louise, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law Hope, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Tuesday, May 3, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral service in Reillys Funeral Home at 10am on Wednesday, 04th May, and followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed by clicking on the following link

https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/webcam-maynooth/

Michael Love, Roseberry Hill, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Michael Love (Roseberry Hill, Newbridge). He passed away peacefully on April 15 in London. Predeceased by his father Johnson Dada Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Vivian, brothers and sisters, his wife Ivy and son Ethan-Taylor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Open Arms Church, Newbridge for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Michael Quinn, Geraldine Road, Athy

The death has occurred of Michael Quinn of Geraldine Road, Athy. He passed away peacefully on April 28 at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Rita and sons Pat and Mick. Much loved father of Ger, Christy, Stephen, Kevin, Geraldine, John, Mag, Helen, Aidan, Des and Joe. Sadly, missed by his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Tony, sister Ann, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Michael will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy on Friday 29 April, between 4pm and 6pm.

Removal on Saturday morning by Thompson’s Funeral Directors at 10.45am to arrive at the St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link www.parishofathy.ie Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

Geraldine Waters (née Milward), Naas/ Ballymacelligott, Kerry

The death has occurred of Geraldine Waters (née Milward) of Sundays Well, Naas and formerly of Ballyegan, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, Co. Kerry. She passed away peacefully on April 27 surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Geraldine, beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Elizabeth, John (deceased), Kerry and Teresa; Greatly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law John and Niall, grandchildren John, Corina, Ross, Sarah, Rebecca, Charlie and Andrew, great grandchild Archie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph:045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Victor Whelan, St. Gabriel's Place, Naas

The death has occurred of Victor Whelan, St. Gabriel's Place, Naas. He passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of Miriam and father of Vicky, Rian and Alex. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Vivienne, daughter-in-law Leanne, sons-in-law Richard and Mark, grandchildren Jessie, Katelyn, Bonnie, Sean, Ethan and Rhys, great-grandchildren Ocean, Cosmo and Cooper, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, ex-colleagues and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.