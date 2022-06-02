Kildare Deaths June 2

Patrick Carter, Abbeygate, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

The death has occurred of Patrick Carter, Abbeygate, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin. He passed away suddenly at home on May 26 and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, children Patrick, Damien, Denise, Gillian, Jonathon and Wayne, sons partners Linda, Antoinette, Helen, Llianne, son-in-law Pat, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Nadine and Jade, five great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday and Friday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Peter & Paul’s Parish Church for 11.30am Mass. Patrick’s mass will be live-streamed at https://www.monasterevinparish.ie/webcam. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, which will be lived-streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service.

House private on Saturday Morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Make a Wish Foundation. Donation box in Church.

John Arogundade, Athy

The death has occurred of John Arogundade, Athy. With deep sorrow of heart, we announce the passing on to glory of Pastor John Afolabi Arogundade who has gone to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on May 28 in Athy, Co. Kildare. John is the amiable son of Emmanuel and Alice Arogundade and brother to Samuel, Kolawole, Anne and Andrew Arogundade. John will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, uncles, aunties, other relatives and lots of friends for the love and joy he spread.

A wake for John will be held at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Loughman’s Garage, Kilkenny Road, Athy, today Thursday June 2 from 6pm – 8pm.

Funeral service on Friday June 3 at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Athy at 3pm followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy at 4.45pm.

Nuala Delaney (née Higgins), Leixlip, Kildare / Cabra West, Dublin

The death has occurred of Nuala Delaney (née Higgins), Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bannow Road, Cabra West, Dublin) on May 31 (suddenly). Beloved wife of the late Gerard (Gerry) and dear mother of Lesley, Paul and Ciara and a devoted grandmother to Ben, Ruairí, Harry and Amy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Ann, son-in-law Matthew, daughter-in-law Tricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday (June 3) evening from 7pm to 9pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday (June 4) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Nuala’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online on Saturday morning. Nuala’s funeral cortege will pass her home at 10.30am (approx.) on Saturday morning for friends and family to pay their respects.

Moira McDonald (née Hagan), 20 Central Avenue, Cookstown, Tyrone, BT8 08AJ / Kildare / Dublin

The death has occurred of Moira McDonald (née Hagan),20 Central Avenue, Cookstown, Tyrone, BT8 08AJ / Kildare / Dublin. McDonald (20 Central Avenue, Cookstown BT80 8AJ. Moira (nee Hagan) surrounded by her loving family, June 1 (R.I.P). Beloved wife of the late Gerry, (R.I.P). Loving mother of Catherine (McDonald -Anakaa), John, Mary (Hanly) and Una (Smyth). Grandmother of Anna. Mother-in-law of Paul and Adam. Dear sister of Malachy and the late Tom and Theresa (R.I.P).

Moira’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday at 1pm for 1:30pm requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery, Cookstown. Donations in lieu, if desired, to dementia NI C/O the family.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, son, grand-daughter, sons in-law, brother, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and her wider family circle.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Moira’s funeral mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://cookstownparish.com/live-stream/

All enquiries to Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors Cookstown +44 (028) 86765454.



