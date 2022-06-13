Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 13

The death has occurred of Maura Browne

Celbridge, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maura Browne, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 9th June 2022 peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents and her brothers; Seán, Gerard and Padraig.

Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Micheál Browne, Gertie Geoghegan, Eillish McGovern, Bríd Keenan and Eamonn Browne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace

Maura will lie in repose at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law Malachy and Bríd Keenan, Clonagh, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W23 A3Y1) on Sunday (12th June) from 3 o’ clock. Maura’s funeral service will take place on Monday at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W91 V993) at 1.00pm followed by burial to the old cemetery, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, for burial at approximately 4.30pm

For those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so can leave a message of sympathy in the "Condolences" section below. The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time.

The death has occurred of Jack Doyle

William Pearse Tce., Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Josephine & Ber, sons Colm & Mick. Deeply regretted by his daughters Geraldine & Ita, sons Dermot & John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Betty, sisters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY JACK REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm and from 2pm on Monday until Removal at 6:20pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 7pm Mass. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

The death has occurred of Joan Duffy (née Fitzgerald)

Kilcullen, Kildare / Castlemahon, Limerick



Joan passed away peacefully, following an illness borne bravely, surrounded by family and friends. Survived by her loving husband Gary, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, father-in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and amazing friends, whom she loved very much. Joan loved life and lived every minute.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Kildare (eircode R56EN83) on Wednesday 15th June from 4 to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Castlemahon, Co. Limerick on Thursday 16th June at 1pm. Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Butterfly Club, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Nora O'BOYLE (née O'Donoghue)

Naas, Kildare / Clontarf, Dublin



O’Boyle (nee O’Donoghue) (Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clontarf, Dublin) – Jun 10, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Nora, beloved wife of the late Bertie and dear mother of Martina, Majella, Noelle, Edwina and Anne; Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters, sons-in-law Charlie, Dermot, Brian and Fran, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ciara, Conor, Aoife, Seán, James, Shane, Luke, Emma, Gavin, Zach and Aimee, great-grandchild Abbie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving at 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Finton O'Malley

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Dunmore, Galway



O'Malley, Finton, Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Dunmore, Co. Galway, June 10th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, deeply regretted by his loving children Gráinne and Michael, son-in-law Noel, Michael's partner Tracy, grandchildren Jason, Saoirse and Erin, sister Grace, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Finton's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday morning at 10.30am by clicking the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) DOMICAN (née Loughlin)

Blackhill, Kill, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Millbrook, Naas. Beloved wife of Christy and mother of Brigid, Martin, Margaret and the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sister Winnie, brother Gerry, daughter-in-law Jane, sons-in-law Jimmy and Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Bridie Rest In Peace"

Funeral arrangements to follow.





Funeral Arrangements Later