Bernard Durkan, Fine Gael - Meet The #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Safe handling of the economy, housing, health, climate change, traffic issues, the potential effects of Brexit.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

Upgrading of the M4 route to alievate traffic congestion particularly at peak times.

Improvement of rail and bus services throughout the constituency in keeping with the increasing population trends.

Progress on the Naas Hospital projects.

Development of the promised primary care centres in line with population demands. Increased emphasis on law and order with particular reference to the spread of organised crime.

Resolution of the housing problem and hospital waiting lists.

To end our reliance on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity thereby reducing carbon emissions.

Enhancement of homecare provisions.

Why should people vote for you?

Since my re-election in 2016 I have continued to work hard for the people of Kildare North and have endeavoured to represent them fairly and to the best of my ability. I will continue to do so if elected in February.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Resolution of the homelessness and housing issues / Implementation of Sláintecare and the delivery of effective regional healthcare.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

That will be decided by those voting in Kildare North on February 8. We will not know until the ballot boxes have been opened and votes counted.