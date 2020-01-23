Anthony Lawlor, Fine Gael - Meet The #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Health, insurance, transport, crime, housing.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

Integrated and expanded transport with electrification from Adamstown to Kildare. Investment in capital infrastructure that supports the social and economic development of Kildare North. Kildare should be a leading destination for job creation and a wonderful place for families to live and work.

Increase the social, affordable and private housing stock to meet demand. Support all family types by diversifying the type of dwellings we are building such as apartments and realise that three bed-semi ds do not meet the housing needs for all in a changing economy and society. Urban dwellers should live closer to jobs and the transport network. Progressing and finishing the Naas Hospital upgrade.

Why should people vote for you?

I am the only Oireachtas member from Kildare running in the election. I love this county, I understand the issues and I know the people. A vote for Anthony Lawlor is vote for Kildare.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I’d like a few silver bullets to be honest. Waiting lists for hospitals and A & E logjam is tempting, clearing housing waiting lists is another. But with time and management these issues will be dealt with by FG. I have worked my family’s land for many years. I have seen the seasons, climate and biodiversity change. ake Ireland’s energy use and transport carbon neutral.

Who will top the poll in Kildare North?

Who do you think!! Vote No. 1 for Anthony Lawlor.