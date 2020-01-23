Frank O’Rourke, Fianna Fáil - Meet The #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

The main issues coming up will be the critical situation with homelessness and hospital waiting lists. Other issues of concern are the urgent need for more Home Care Packages and increased supports to allow elderly people remain at home, access to CAMHS and mental health services, reduction in pension age. Reducing the cost of insurance is vital for businesses as well as individual home and motor insurance.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

The national issues of housing and health are also key priorities for Kildare North. Locally, improved community amenities, increased public transport capacity, improvements in education with additional SNAs, access to quality children provision, supports for local SME’s, and additional Gardaí, to meet the needs of Kildare north’s increasing population.

Why should people vote for you?

I am asking people to vote for me, so that I can continue to be a strong voice for Kildare North, and continue to deliver for the constituency.

I have been privileged to represent the people of Kildare North as their TD for the past four years, and since then have a proven track record of delivery on local and national issues.

.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Housing and homelessness: Policy driven legislation to increase availability and affordability, to secure the right to a home for all.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

I’ll leave that to the voters of Kildare North to decide!