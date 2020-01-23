James Lawless, Fianna Fáil - Meet The #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Transport and commuting, lack of affordable housing, healthcare and a need to urgently deliver services in line with population growth. Climate change is a real concern too.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

We need a huge increase in commuting options, bus and rail. Naas Hospital needs investment and there are plenty of schools around the constituency waiting on extensions or new builds. So many clubs are in need of new grounds, we need investment in playing facilities and sports grounds also.

Why should people vote for you?

I work hard but I also try to work smart. I tackle local issues continuously but also have made an impact at national level where I have introduced several private members bills to Dail and new policies on everything from broadband planning to online regulation to tax breaks for commuters to higher education and research funding. I have been active in the wider Naas community for over a decade and know the issues.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I would massively invest in public transport, both locally with park and rides, and nationally with a circle line / DART underground plan for Dublin so that it is easier to make connections. It would allow people get to and from work, access college, go shopping, visit family, much more easily and save the environment at same time.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

What matters is delivering for people, not topping the poll.