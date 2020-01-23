Vincent P Martin, Green Party - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Climate: People now know that we have just a short window of time to make a meaningful impact and stop climate change.

Transport: North Kildare needs a new approach to public transport. Increase reliability, frequency of services, more routes, more choice: get us to more places without driving!

Health: We need a healthcare system that works for all.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

Improving local public transport and providing better facilities for cyclists and pedestrians to travel safely. Urgent need to address the huge demand/pressure on childcare, GPs and school places.

Why should people vote for you?

I can assist in delivering for Kildare North: Real Climate Action for a safe, sustainable world for future generations; A transport revolution that puts walking, cycling and public transport first; A new form of public housing — affordable, accessible, for everyone; A more inclusive, accessible education system — with no child left behind; Affordable childcare for all, and valuing the work of carers in our homes and communities.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A healthcare system that works for all.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

Can’t call that yet — I know it was an amazing honour having that experience of topping the poll in the County Council election last year and all I know is that I will be giving it my all getting the message out there that there is a need for a new green voice in Kildare North — WantGreenVoteGreen.