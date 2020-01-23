Séamus Ó Riain, Renua - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Unsustainable housing development, rising levels of criminality, high taxes impacting on both the cost and standard of living.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

Improved infrastructure to cope with housing development, keep divisional Garda HQ in Naas with a visible garda presence, build more social and leisure facilities, eg, swimming pools, community gyms etc.

Why should people vote for you?

I am genuinely different. Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil & the alphabet Left are tweedledum/ tweedledee political parties. They cannot change anything because they have no ideological differences. Tax and spend further burdening people with debt. Globalism. Mass migration. Soft on crime. I'm the change this county (and country) needs. I will make my Yes mean Yes and my No mean No.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Introduce a points based immigration system, like Australia. Ireland is full. We don't need any more skilled or unskilled workers. There isn't the housing for them. Schools, hospitals and public transport are overcrowded as it is. We must change this.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

More than likely some FG/FF android.