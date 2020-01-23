Paul Mahon, People Before Profit - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

What I'm hearing is people are fed up the state of the hospital services in the county. Naas General is so poorly staffed and funded that ambulance and emergency vehicles are regularly tied leaving the county with no emergency cover. Property tax is also another big one. It's hard to stomach a property tax on your family home when you see so little amenities provided in towns and villages.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

We need a functioning health service that can care for people when they need it. As a commuter, I can see the benefit of public transport but also the dire need for an increase in trains and buses to cater for our needs and reduce carbon emissions.

Why should people vote for you?

We are one of the richest countries in the EU but we have the longest waiting times to access healthcare and a homelessness crisis that is simply out of control. I’m running because I want to see a country where everybody, regardless of background, has an equal opportunity to achieve their best because we need everyone with their shoulder to the wheel.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

We are in the middle of a climate emergency and the decisions we make now are going to determine the lives our children will be able to live in the future. Free public transport would drastically reduce our carbon emissions and lower the costs for working people.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

think Catherine Murphy will top the poll but and I'm hoping to be a close second!