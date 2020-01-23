Mark Wall, Labour - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

I believe housing, health, jobs, proper pay for workers and the environment will be the main issues coming up. Housing continues to be the biggest issue I deal with on a daily basis and until we once again launch a nationwide social housing building programme, the housing crisis will not be solved.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Building job opportunities; creating social and affordable homes, reducing childcare costs, ensuring we build St Paul’s Secondary School Monasterevin and Curragh Post Primary, reducing fares and overcrowding for our commuters, restoration of Army pay.

Why should people vote for you?

I have served as a county councillor for 10 years dealing with the issues experienced by individuals, their families and communities in South Kildare. I believe we now have the money to positively impact on the lives of those who work, have worked and those that need our help. I am asking the voters of Kildare South to give me their vote to allow my local experience be their voice at national level.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Facilitate the economic, social and employment opportunities that building 80,000 social and affordable homes will create.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

That’s entirely up to the voters of Kildare South, hopefully they will consider me worthy of being there.