Ronan Maher, Green Party - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Health, housing and climate. Overcrowding in hospitals, a chronic lack of affordable housing supply and the climate emergency are a concern for everyone.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Getting affordable housing built and extending the Short Hop zone beyond Sallins.

Why should people vote for you?

Because I am willing to tackle the most serious issues facing Irish society with practical solutions and build a better Ireland for future generations.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

End homelessness.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

Fiona O’Loughlin.