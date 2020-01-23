Linda Hayden, Social Democrats - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

I believe housing is the main one, I know people are either fighting to keep the roof over their heads, and having to use all their resources to do so, or else they are in a housing situation like homelessness where it seems like it is impossible to get out of. I see generations of families under one roof, stressed and without proper resources. I also believe people are concerned about the state of other public services like health and education.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Easing housing pressure, addressing Defence Force Pay and ensuring effective local public services. We need to encourage biodiversity initiatives and make sure greener initiatives are affordable for all. I also believe we need to look at systems that mean people have a better balance in their lives for their families; less time commuting, flexible working and affordable lives. Also public transport; specifically in relation to extending the commuter zone.

Why should people vote for you?

I came to politics through activism, I run an anti-sexual violence organisation, and I believe that if you want to see change you have to be change. Things are broken but not irreperably so, I think I can offer good solutions to a lot of the issues. I'd like to see a fairer deal for everyone.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Affordable housing for all.

Who will top the poll in Kildare South?

I'm hoping it will be me, but I'd encourage people, that if you want to see change then make sure to give high preference votes to left leaning candidates.