LIVE ELECTION BLOG: Kildare votes in general election 2020 #GE2020

Keep up to date with all the #GE2020 news from Kildare North and Kildare South

KildareNow reporters

Reporter:

KildareNow reporters

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

LIVE BLOG: Kildare votes in general election 2020 #GE2020

Naas polling station on Saturday. Picture: Aishling Conway