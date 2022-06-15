Charity dancing class to be held in Newbridge, Kildare this week in aid of Irish Cancer Society

A charity dancing class will take place in the town of Newbridge later this week in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The class will be run by the Droichead Nua Irish Figure Dancing Class (IFDC).

Commenting on the event, the group said: "We are thrilled to be able to hold our Summer class charity feis.

"We are really looking forward to seeing the display of dancing from all our wonderful dancers.

"All are welcome to come as a spectator."

There is €3 fee for adults, while children can attend free.

The IFDC continued: "We will have a raffle on the night, we will have candle bags for sale for the Relay for life at €5 each.

"We will also have tickets on sale for the big raffle, which will take place on July 24.

"If you or someone you know have been thinking you might like to join our class in September, why not come along and get a feel for what we are about. We take children from primary school right up to 30 years."

The IFDC added that anyone cannot make it but would still like to donate to the chosen charity, can do so by visiting the Caroline Morrisey's fundraiser, "Team Caroline's Cracker's", on the website JustGiving.

The class will take place on Friday, June 17 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at St Conleth's Community College.