Forever Young Festival 2019 – Getting to the Festival!

You’re up for the party but would rather sleep in your own bed! Here’s how to get to and from Forever Young Festival this weekend.

Drop off and collection points for those getting lifts is at Goffs, where the box office and ticket collection is located. Then it’s an easy 10-minute stroll through the gorgeous Estate to the Main Arena.

The best option is to pre-purchase your bus seat now on one of the regular, daily, return Festival shuttles provided by Travelmaster, which run from Naas Town (Dublin Road Bus Stop near Maxol Station), Celbridge

(Main Street Bus Stop) and Clane (Boyle Sports Bus Stop) to and from the festival. It’s €20 for a return ticket.

Bus tickets MUST BE BOOKED IN ADVANCE at www.travelmaster.ie

Travelmaster will be not be taking payment for buses on the day/night, tickets must all be pre-paid online.

There is no guarantee that Travelmaster will be able to take any passengers who have not purchased tickets in advance.

Part of the festival licence is the strict enforcement of no off-site parking, so no parking other than the official car park.

Parking for non-camping ticket holders opens at Goffs at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, with the Festival gates opening at 12 noon.

Please remember parking is pre-pay and display! One parking pass per vehicle MUST be purchased IN ADVANCE at www.foreveryoungfestival.ie printed off in colour and displayed on the windscreen.

Parking passes are €12 for two-day ticket holders or €6 for one-day ticket holders.

Get your tickets today before Tier 3 pricing kicks in at midnight on Thursday at www.foreveryoungfestival.ie