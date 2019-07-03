Forever Young Festival 2019 – Food and Drinks to Beat the Band!

In just a few more days we’ll be partying like it’s 1989!

The incredible line-up of 80s legends are what makes Forever Young Festival so special, but that’s not all you have to look forward to! If you love great food and drinks, then head over to us on Saturday and Sunday, there’s eating and drinking to beat the band!

In the Festival Arena, you’ll find a village worth of foodie favourites. From Barbecue Cowboys to the Pie Monsters, Knockout Pizzas to Berlin Kebabs, Kerala Kitchen to The Pasta Wagon, the grub will be delicious and best of all, you don’t have to do the dishes! Gluten Free, Halal, Vegan, Vegetarian or Pescatarian? Check!

As for the bar selection, well it doesn’t get much better than this! Irish Craft beers, gorgeous ciders, a great choice of wines and fizz, a Pimms Bar, Beetlejuice Cocktail Bar and loads more, plus of course soft drinks and freshly brewed coffees and teas. There will be free, fresh drinking water at stations across the Festival site throughout the event, so bring your recyclable water bottle and keep hydrated, especially if we get the sunshine we are expecting.

Please do note that no food or drink can be brought into the Festival Arena.

Most bars and food vendors will offer card payment facilities and there will be an ATM at the festival, but make sure to bring some cash too because do any of us REALLY trust technology! Please note that off-site trading is not permitted.

Most importantly, drink responsibly and never ever drink and drive.

Get your tickets now at www.foreveryoungfestival.ie