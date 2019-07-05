Ireland’s first ever 80s weekend has arrived!

Forever Young Festival 2019 tomorrow and Sunday at Palmerstown House Estate.

The campers are moving in today and we open the gates to all other ticket holders’ tomorrow morning at midday.

Last-minute Festival tips!

Dress up 80s style and let loose!

Bring your chairs and picnic blankets! The whole vibe is fun and relaxed. There’s a standing area at the front of the

Main Stage and the rest of the Arena is for you to set up with your gang and enjoy the music in comfort.

Driving and parking? Pre-book car park passes, print in colour and pop on your windscreen.

Getting a bus? Book ASAP, we can’t guarantee that Travelmaster will accommodate non-booked passengers. www.travelmaster.ie

It’s about 900 metres, a gorgeous 10-minute Estate stroll, from Goffs - where the day parking, drop off, coach set

down and box office is - to the Festival Arena.

There will be some buggies in the Car Park, and for a small charity donation they will help you get you and your belongings from A to B!

ID spot checks will be made at entry point, this is to curb touts selling overpriced tickets.

Please have some form of ID or a photo of your ID/the ID of the person who purchased the tickets on your phone.

Security will be checking everyone on entry for prohibited items as is the norm at all festivals.

Have an amazing festival and remember, we’re all Forever Young! X

www.foreveryoungfestival.ie