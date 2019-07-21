Russborough gearing up for RHSI Garden Show 2019

The grounds are magnificent, the walled gardens are just fabulous, house tours exhibit the careful restoration of this wonderful house and the views extending from the front lawn down to the lakes, well they're magnificent too! I'm a regular visitor to Russborough so the splendour of this place and the ever changing fauna and flowers never ceases to amaze me.

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) will host its annual Garden Show at the West Wicklow venue on Sunday, July 28. If you've never been, this is so much more than just a day out for gardening enthusiasts! Whilst visitors could happily lose themselves in the colour and spectacle of the walled gardens and walkways, there's something for every member of the family from the playground to the Fairy Trail, Birds of Prey Centre, etc plus musical entertainment.

The Garden & Landscape Design Association will be offering Garden Design Clinics (separate booking required). These take place in the RHSI Walled Garden at Russborough which will also play host to music from the Ballymore Eustace Concert Band, demonstrations, workshops, RHSI garden tours and more, as well as providing plenty of gardening inspiration in its own right.

With plenty to occupy the experienced and the novice gardener, children and families, attractions will include plant stalls from some of Ireland’s leading nurseries, including Camolin Potting Shed, Leamore Nursery, Rare Plants Ireland and Shady Plants Nursery. There will also be select stalls dealing in garden accessories, cut flowers, artisan foods and home produce, botanic-inspired art and craft, all complementing the beautiful plant offering.

Under the ‘Learn’ banner, they are including talks in the Hippodrome from such luminaries as E´anna Ni´ Lamhna, Oliver Schurmannn, Hester Forde, Hazel Proctor, Mick Kelly, Ed Burnham and Anne Swithinbank offering their expert insights; with Peter Donegan, fresh from speaking at the RHS Cardiff Talks Theatre, as MC.

Ticket holders will also benefit from all of Russborough’s many amenities, including walks and a fairy trail for children, 25% discounts to tour Russborough House or visit the National Birds of Prey Centre - a special flight demonstration is also scheduled as part of the day.

The organisers are immensely grateful to anchor sponsor, Quinn's Superstore; to the Leader Programme, in particular for their focus on biodiversity and sustainability. Friends of the Show are GLDA, mycabin.ie, The Irish Garden, Euro Garden & Home and Quilter Cheviot. A particular thanks goes to RHSI garden manager, May Maguire and the RHSI team of volunteers who keep the Walled Garden in peak condition.

Advance admission tickets are available now for €8 per adult via Eventbrite and on Russborough's website. Admission on the day will cost €10 (€8 for RHSI members and Russborough Season ticket holders). Free admission for children and parking is also free. Sunday, 28 July 2019 from 10am-5pm for a superb day out at Russborough for the RHSI Garden Show, bookings at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rhsi-garden-show-2019-tickets-59225537176 See russborough.ie or rhsi.ie Russborough House and Estate, Blessington, Co Wicklow.