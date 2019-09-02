Give your skin an autumnal glow at Residence Day Spa in Naas!

Give your skin an autumnal glow this September!

As the summer ends and the cold weather looms, you might notice your skin is getting dehydrated and irritated.

The Residence Day Spa in Naas are hosting a series of Skin Hero Days in conjunction with the experts at the exclusive skincare range, Germaine de Capuccini.

Germaine de Capuccini has one the most innovative and advanced skincare ranges on the market and are renowned particularly for their anti-ageing and rejuvenating products. One of the leading skincare experts, and Germaine de Capuccini ambassador, Kathleen Garvey will host threeSkin Hero Days (Thursday, 12th September, Thursday, 10th October and Thursday, 4th November) where clients can avail of the most cutting edge and results driven skin care treatments ever seen in Ireland. TheGermaine de Capuccini Skin Saviour Package (€75 - €110 for 1.5 hours, depending on skin type) includes an advanced Germaine de Capuccini facial along with complimentary digital skin analysis, Radio Frequency and Electroporation (usually €160).

The package starts with Kathleen carrying out digital skin analysis. Digital skin analysis provides an in-depth assessment of your current skin condition and is the latest technology which allows specialists to examine and map what is happening above and below your skin’s surface.

Radio Frequency and Electroporation technology is then used to enable the essential nutrients in the advanced Germaine de Capuccini facial to penetrate deeper into the skin, giving instant, visible results.Radio Frequency and Electroporation is a safe, painless and effective treatment.

Radio Frequency is a non-invasive solution to surgery that provides instant skin rejuvenation. The amazing results include smooth tightened skin an even skin tone and a refreshing complexion. Electroporation involves sending an electromagnetic pulse to temporarily disrupt the surface of the skin allowing essential vitamins and minerals to penetrate the skin without the need for traditional injections. This results in skin rejuvenation, the smoothening of wrinkles and the minimising of age spots and hyperpigmentation.

The highly trained therapists at The Residence Day Spa will then proceed with an advanced Germaine de Capuccini facial to transform your skin leaving you with a youthful, luminous appearance. Finally, this indulgent package concludes with a glass of bubbly or tea and scones served in the ‘Rosie Posie Room’.

Leave the hustle and bustle of the world at the door and lounge on comfy couches and discreet enclaves. The Residence Day Spa is open daily from 9am – 8:00pm. This chic spa includes several treatment rooms, manicure and pedicure thrones and even a cosy hideaway for refreshments to indulge yourself in this autumn.

This package will run on Thursday, 12th September, Thursday, 10th October and Thursday, 4th November. Booking is essential. The Skin Saviour Package ensures you will be leaving the Residence Day Spa with a hydrated and extraordinary luminous appearance.

To make an appointment telephone (045) 899 774 or visit www.theresidencedayspa.ie