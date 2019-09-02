Kildare Newbridge Lions Club hosting annual golf outing for charity

Annual Lions Club Golf Classic fundraiser calling all golfers to action!

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club is holding a golf outing at Newbridge Golf Club on Friday September 13. The event is sponsored by Whitewater Shopping Centre and Newbridge Golf Club. It’s a 4 Ball Scramble and its €200 per team of four to enter.

This includes a meal and prize-giving at the end of the day.

“We have wonderful prizes and plenty of them” said Lions Club President Morgan McCabe.

“This a good day out and its in aid of those in need in our community. There are many new poor in modern Ireland which is very disturbing for a first world country. Lions do their best to help those who need assistance. So please do your best to get a team together and give back a little. If you can’t participate on the day, you can sponsor a golf tee/hole, a prize or even just make a donation”. You can contact us at the following number 086 812 8825 or email nklcsecretary@gmail.com.

He continued: “We are proud of our club’s 43 years of service to the community. The Lions club members thank everyone who contributes to our work. Your donations are truly helping Lions make a difference in our community.”

Who/what is Newbridge Lions Club?

Newbridge Lions Club is a 100% voluntary registered charity that fundraisers for those in need iwithin the community. Over €1.3m has been collected and distributed since the club was founded 43 years ago”.

Why support us?

A unique feature about us is that every penny collected is redistributed amongst the community and all club expenses are paid by the members themselves.

“We are a safe and secure charity you can trust with over 40 years of service locally. Since 1976, our Club Members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, for example, proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to local schools from our Annual Schools Health Walk” added Morgan.

“We distribute over €20,000 worth of food and clothing vouchers into the community every year from our Annual Christmas Food Appeal. Our Club also engages in Environmental Tree Planting, supporting guide and assist dogs, Supplying Lions Blue sleeping bags for rough sleepers, Green Bottle Campaign, Diabetes Screening At The National Ploughing Championships. Recycle For Sight Campaign, Need to Talk Campaign providing helpline numbers. The Club is currently also fundraising for the Irish Guide Dogs and many other projects”.

Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion!