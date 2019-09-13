Road in Kildare Town to close for 4 months to build new roundabout

Kildare County Council has given notice on behalf of Liffey Developments Ltf that it will close a section of The L7016 Old Road in Kildare town from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Friday, 31 January 2020 inclusive.

The route be closed between its junction with the L70154 Bohereenagower Road in Kildare Town and its junction with the R401 at Loughlandys.

The Council said the closure is required to facilitate the construction of a new roundabout at South Green and general road improvement works.

Alternative Routes

Traffic travelling along the L70154 Bohereenagower Road will be diverted via the R413 Dunmurry Road to its junction with the L7016 Old Road at Loughlandys or via the L7015 South Green Road to its junction with the R413 at Killeigh Cross and continue via the R413 Dunmurry Road to its junction with the L7016 Old Road at Loughlandys.

Traffic travelling along the R413 Dunmurry Road will be diverted via the R413 Dunmurry Road to its junction with the L70154 Bohereenagower Road and continue to its junction with the L7016 Old Road or via the R413 to its junction with the L7015 South Green Road to its junction with the L70154 Bohereenagower Road and continue to its junction with the L7016 Old Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and Gardai.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

The Council said that any inconvenience caused is regretted.