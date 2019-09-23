Take part in the County Kildare Commuter Survey and you could win €50 Voucher
Kildare Co Council are developing co-working spaces in the county in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office Kildare.
The objectives of these co-working facilities are to create job opportunities in Kildare, reduce travel time for commuters, contribute to carbon reduction and facilitate a better work/life balance.
Take part today at: www.kildarecoco.ie/business/commutersurvey
