Take part in the County Kildare Commuter Survey and you could win €50 Voucher

Take part in a County Kildare Commuter Survey and be in with a chance to win one of 5 €50 Vouchers!

Kildare Co Council are developing co-working spaces in the county in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

The objectives of these co-working facilities are to create job opportunities in Kildare, reduce travel time for commuters, contribute to carbon reduction and facilitate a better work/life balance.



Take part today at: www.kildarecoco.ie/business/commutersurvey