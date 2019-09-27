'Wonder Woman' launches details of health and well being show at RDS

'Wonder Woman' impersonator Natalia Piechaczek and 'Superman' lookalike James Boggan help launched Educogym and Educohealth's sponsorship of the Vitality Stage at Vitality 2019 taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt this week.

Also pictured is Jamie Myerscough, CEO of Educogym and Nicola Fitzpatrick of Educohealth .

Educogym has an outlet in Naas.

Vitality is Ireland's largest natural health and wellbeing show. The event brings together all the very best in nutrition, lifestyle, fitness and healthy living in an exciting and feel-good environment. Educogym and Educohealth will be at the show in order to help people unleash their own superpower through nutrition and bespoke training.

The first Educogym was established in 2006, since then more than 20 gyms have opened worldwide.