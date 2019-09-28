Death Notice in Co Kildare for Saturday, September 28

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Casey



Casey, Patrick (Paddy), Dereens, Caragh, Co Kildare, September 27 2019, peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, children Chris, Michael, Sally, Padraic, Julie and Clare, son-in-law Graham, daughters-in-law Gerry, Ger and Kelli, partners Danny and Dominic, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode W91D580) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St Joseph, Caragh for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Monday morning please.

May he rest in peace, amen.