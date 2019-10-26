Welcome onboard! New appointment at County Kildare Chamber

County Kildare Chamber, the business organisation in Kildare who represent 400 businesses throughout the region today announced the appointment of Rachel Cooke as Business Development Manager.

County Kildare Chamber have a growing membership which required the organisation to increase its workforce.

Commenting on the announcement, Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber said: “ Our offering for business in the county has grown extensively over the past 12 months. We now provide over 120 seminars, training courses, business briefings and network events for our members annually. This alongside the provision of Certs of Origin for Kildare exporters, managing a High Potential Start Up Hub in Naas, our continued lobbying on behalf of our members and facilitating and organising international trade visits has resulted in the appointment of Rachel Cooke as Business Development Manager”.

Rachel Cooke said: “I am delighted to join County Kildare Chamber as Business Development Manager and I look forward to working with the Chamber team, the board and the membership in driving the development and execution of the Chamber strategy and vision into the future.

Allan Shine concluded by saying, “ We look forward to 2020 with great optimism, the business eco system in Kildare is unrivalled. Our close proximity to Dublin and its airport and port ensures that Kildare is the ideal location for businesses to succeed in. High on our agenda for 2020 is to continue our work in promoting Kildare nationally and internationally as the location of choice for potential business enterprise. Supporting our SME members remains high on our agenda and next month we launch a new innovative mentoring service for our members”.