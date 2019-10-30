Popular GAA pundit, Joe Brolly to launch 'The Chaser' tonight in Co Kildare

Ballymore Eustace GFC will bring a version of the hugely popular TV quiz show 'The Chaser' on Friday, 29 November at Tulfarris House Hotel. But tonight, Wednesday 30 October, the club will host the official launch - with controversial GAA commentator Joe Brolly in attendance.

The launch will be hosted in Paddy Murphy's which has recently seen celebrations for the club claiming the Tom Cross Junior Football Championship title and the 1994 A and B Championship Reunion Night.

Commencing at 9pm, Joe Brolly will launch this year's fundraiser for the club, and the show has already attracted large audiences all over Ireland.

https://www.facebook.com/BallymoreEustaceGAA/videos/2487833374785273/

All welcome. Tickets available as below for the show in Tulfarris.