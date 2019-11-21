Experience some Christmas magic in November

A Christmas night away in November may sound a little excessive for some but to my mind there is a lot to be said for it.

For starters you beat the rush ahead of December's mad count down, and not to mention the weather is a littler milder so less woollies required, but the best part is taking a little breather before all the madness is a really good idea.

I was lucky enough to do just that with a night away at the Morgan Hotel in Dublin's Temple Bar last week with dinner at their restaurant 10 Fleet Street followed by a trip to the new Teelings Whiskey distillery the next day for the best Irish coffee in town.

The Morgan hotel has been newly redesigned and boasts a chic new cocktail bar and updated restaurant and rooms.

The Rosette Award winning 10 Fleet Street Restaurant and Bar is described as Dublin’s newest Seafood centric restaurant offering the finest and freshest produce are locally sourced, promising superior high-quality dining.

It is styled similar to a New York Supper Club, with elegant lighting and beside the bar so it pre-dinner drink is an easy option. The food was simply delicious and there were menus to suit the vegan, or vegetarian and meat lovers alike. The service was second to none with simple touches like smoked butter and baby bread to enjoy and the chef even sent out a few little welcomed surprises.

The hotel is situated in the heart of Temple Bar aka Dublin's cultural quarter which was teaming with nightlife. The Morgan Hotel's prime city centre location allows each visitor to easily explore and discover their favourite part of Dublin.

The newly refurbished rooms at the Morgan Hotel are contemporary and uncluttered, while the beds are comfortable, and the rooms amazingly are extremely quiet considering it's city centre night life location

Our room was equipped with a Nespresso machine, which was a lovely addition not to mention a great way to start the day.

The hotel is just minutes’ walk from many of Dublin's famous landmarks, including Trinity College, Grafton Street, O'Connell Street, Christ Church Cathedral, The Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Castle not to mention the shops if a bit of Christmas shopping is in order.

The Christmas countdown may be on but don't forget to take some time out for yourself before the madness really begins, go on, you know you want to.

Check out the Morgan Hotel here https://www.themorgan.com